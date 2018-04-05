Biting Wind!

Yowza…….winter-like day with that wind and cold! Our storm from yesterday parked itself across southern Canada overnight and in doing so, wind was allowed to crank with many cities and towns reporting wind gusts over 4o mph and even some over 50 mph (Worcester had a gust to 58 mph last night!)



Tonight, that storm is a little farther away but still able to generate some wind. Thankfully, that wind fades away as the evening presses on and we turn our attention to a warm front. Sadly, this front will not bring springtime warmth to New England and in fact, it does bring some snow. Mad!

It’s not a big deal tho, we are in April and as we saw earlier this week, light snow during the day will have a hard time sticking to road surfaces. The only exception will be higher elevations of southern New England (IE Worcester Hills). In those locations, 1-2″ are possible. Here is how the day breaks down…



Sunglasses for the morning commute and umbrellas for the evening commute. Plan on some light snow around noon and continuing into the early part of the afternoon before changing to light rain mid afternoon. You do notice the temps rising during the day, a sign of the warm front…even if it’s not really that warm. The weekend is dry but chilly both days. Any warmth, like ever?

Yassss!….middle of next week (after another rain, wet snow threat on Tuesday) the jet stream will snap into this shape:



That shape will offer warmer weather by late next week, you can see it on the 7-day forecast:



This (cold pattern) too shall pass….

~JR