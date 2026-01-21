We’re in full winter mode this morning with the fresh snowpack in place and temps starting off in the single digits for most locations. We start off with a lot of sunshine too, only to see clouds increase this afternoon with temps recovering into the mid to upper 20s this afternoon.

This evening, temps actually continue to go up, reaching to low to mid 30s by midnight. Across southeast Mass, upper 30s to near 40 is likely near the south coast. Some snow and rain showers move in a couple hours either side of midnight too with a coating to an inch of snow near and northwest of I-95. A few spots across the interior/higher terrain may locally pick up 2″.

Tomorrow will be dry and mild with temps near 40. Enjoy in, because the rest of the pattern, through next week will be cold! The first cold front comes through late Thursday with a sprinkle or flurry. That front will knock temps back into the 20s to near 30 for Friday.

An Arctic fronts blast through with a snow shower/squall late Friday afternoon. Temps drop into the single digits by midnight and back to around 0 by daybreak Saturday. With temps running -5 to +5 Saturday morning and gusty winds continuing, wind chills will run -10 to -25 to start the day. The coldest temps and wind chills will be in the higher terrain. Highs max out Saturday in the upper single digits to mid teens. Brrrrrrr!

We fade back to near 0 again Saturday night, allowing for another frigid start Sunday morning, although the wind won’t be as strong.



While the cold is the story of Sunday morning, the snow may be the story of the afternoon. A sprawling snow and ice storm from Texas, through the mid-Atlantic, will look to push moisture up into New England by Sunday afternoon. With the cold air in place, no doubt, it would be in the form of snow. How far north the shield of steady/heavier precip gets will depend on the track, by as of now, the chance for a widespread plowable snow looks likely. In fact, the probabilities for 6″+ have gone up significantly. With the northern shield of the storm stretched out across a long distance from west to east, if the steady snow gets here Sunday afternoon, and then storms motion then moves east, snow would likely linger through Monday morning with varying intensity through that timeframe. Bottom line, lots winter weather to track as we get close to the weekend!

Below are ensemble averages for probabilities of at least 6″ of snow. First is the GFS, second is the Euro. Odds are running 50-80% for a large chunk of the area.