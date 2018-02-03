Bitter Air to Rain

Brrr… Cold stuff this morning with lows running between 0 and 10 degrees across a good chunk of Southern New England. Factor in the breeze, and wind chills ran from 0 to -10. Although it’s a cold start to the weekend, it’s not as brutal as the air that started off last month, and it’s short-lived. In fact, by tomorrow afternoon and evening, we’re talking 40s with rain.



If there’s enough moisture in place fast enough tomorrow, some flakes could mix in deep inland, but even in the Worcester Hills, any snow accumulation is minimal, and it’s mostly rain. Ski Country should do ok with this one though. Most of the showers hold off until the afternoon with steady rain likely late in the day and through the evening. Heading to and driving back from those Super Bowl parties tomorrow evening will feature rain, so going from the car to the house, have the umbrella in one hand and the buffalo chicken dip in the other. Just don’t fumble!



Seasonably cold weather works back in Monday into Tuesday before the next storms approaches Wednesday. If moisture gets in here quickly Wednesday, there could be a period of snow Wednesday morning, before we change to rain in the afternoon. Especially across the interior.



Have a good weekend! Stay warm today and dry tomorrow and Goooooooooo Pats!!!!!!!!!!!

@clamberton7 -twitter