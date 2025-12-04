Buckle up! The coldest air since February is inbound to southern New England. Temperatures this morning actually aren’t bad, but there are some big changes on the way this afternoon and evening. These are the temperatures early this morning (5am) and notice the bitter cold that is pinned up in Canada right now… that’ll be here tonight and for your Friday.

Like I said, this morning isn’t bad, and the morning today won’t be that bad with temperatures in the 30s. But this afternoon we’re in for some changes. The wind will ramp up as the bitter cold air starts to move in and take over. This afternoon winds could gust as high as 40 mph. As that cold, arctic air rushes in, it will also touch off a few snow showers this afternoon. They’ll be pretty isolated but you may get caught under a brief little snow shower today.

Behind those snow showers, temperatures plunge. Tonight, overnight lows will fall to the single digits for most of us. With that gusty wind, wind chills late this evening and overnight will be near, if not below zero! These are your actual air temperatures overnight tonight into Friday morning.

While we rebound a little on Friday, it’s a bitter day. The one thing that will save us on Friday is that gusty wind will back down. It’s still enough that the 20s will feel like the teens but it’s a lot better than having air temperatures in the 20s and 30-40 mph wind gust on top of it.

Of course with the wind, it will feel much colder than the temperatures above, especially tonight and early tomorrow morning. Here’s a snapshot of wind chills this evening through tomorrow… brrr!