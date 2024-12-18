A line of showers will move through this evening and tonight opening the door for cold December temperatures to make a return. Yes, the last two days were nice (especially yesterday) but it’s back to regular December programming. In fact, we’ll make up for the mild air with a bitter blast inbound for the weekend. The showers tonight are pretty well timed, in after the evening commute and out before the morning commute. It’s not a ton of rain, but you’ll wake up to wet pavement again tomorrow with about 1/2″ of rain falling tonight.

We stay dry for your Thursday with a partly cloudy sky but we’ll finish the week with overcast skies and rain and snow showers for Friday.

Once the rain and snow showers move out late Friday the arctic blast takes over for the weekend. Saturday will be a cold December day, but kind of your “normal” December cold. Sunday is bitter. Highs will barely make it to 20°, and when you factor in a gusty wind Sunday, wind chills will be stuck in the single digits through the afternoon!