Seasonably chilly air greets us heading out the door this morning with temps in the teens and 20s. With a mix of sun and clouds, temps bounce back into the mid 30s to near 40. The breeze does pick up, gusting 20-25mph, so it’ll feel a bit chilly this afternoon, but nothing compared to what’s enroute to New England for Friday and Saturday.





The arctic front slides through predawn tomorrow with a few isolated snow showers and squalls. Behind the front, winds pick up and temps start to crash. We’ll be back into the teens and 20s by the start of the morning commute and watch the temps fall to the single digits to low teens by the time the kids get home from school and we start the evening commute. With winds 20-25mph, gusting to 35mph, wind chills are driven down to -10 in the afternoon, and continue to plummet overnight.

It’ll be the coldest air of the winter and be about 10-15 degrees colder than the airmass that came in around Christmas. With temps pushing to -4 in Boston and -9 in Worcester, we’ll likely break the record for the day and reach the coldest levels in the last 7 years here (Feb 14th, 2016 was colder).

Wind chills bottom out near -20 along the south coast, -25 to -30 in Boston and -35 to -40 across the higher terrain of northern Worcester County and Southwest NH. The coldest will be late overnight Friday into Saturday morning.





Saturday afternoon sees a bit of reprieve. Yes, it’ll be very cold with temps in the teens and wind chills near 0, but the breeze starts to subside. In fact, Friday afternoon will feel worse than Saturday afternoon.



By Sunday afternoon, the arctic air is gone as highs push back toward 40. We’ll stay on the milder side through much of next week.