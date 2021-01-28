Bitter Blast Friday Along With Snow for the Cape

The focus tonight into Friday morning is the drastic drop in temperatures coupled up with the rise in wind gusts that will make for dangerously cold wind chills for Friday.

Tonight, we’ll see a gradual clearing of the skies from west to east, with lingering snow showers along the Outer Cape. This clearing of the skies is the leading edge of the bitter cold that will settle in for Friday and Saturday.

For Friday morning, temperatures will start off in the single digits, the coldest since early 2019!

Those temperatures are not even including the wind chill. Wind chills will dip as low as -20, which has prompted a Wind Chill Advisory to be issued for central and western MA along with southern VT through noon Friday.

Friday also features some snow showers, especially closest to the coastline. Heavy snow is possible for the Outer Cape and Nantucket with some snow squalls that could set-up Friday late afternoon and evening associated with a trough that slides south.

These snow squalls on the Cape and Nantucket could reduce visibility quickly and bring several inches of accumulating snowfall for the Outer Cape. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued.

For the weekend, the cold sticks around, but at least we’re tracking the sunshine. Saturday features highs in the low 20s with a cold, northwest breeze. Sunday shows improvement with no wind and highs in the upper 20s after a cold start.

After the weekend, we turn our attention to a system that has the potential to bring accumulating snowfall and gusty winds Monday night into early Wednesday.

It is still too early to tell snowfall totals and timing, but be sure to stay tuned as we get closer.