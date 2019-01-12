Bitter Blast Settles By Tuesday

Like the headline mentions, this bitter cold that we woke up to this Saturday morning is sticking around through at least Monday.

At least we’re tracking mostly sunny skies for our Saturday afternoon as high temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 20s.

Tonight, temperatures will slip back into the low to mid teens again (with a few spots slipping into the single digits) under partly cloudy skies. A few more clouds stroll in by tomorrow morning, associated with the outer bands of the winter storm that is impacting the Midwest today and will continue to move eastward across the Mid-Atlantic states tonight into Sunday.

High pressure over New England is keeping the track of the system to our south, but we’ll see see some cloud cover associated with the storm.

Even though we will not be directly impacted by the system snow, a few spots will see snow bands Sunday afternoon. The set-up with the bitter cold, the warmer ocean and the wind direction allows for ocean effect snow showers to develop. The best chance for snow showers will be for Cape Ann, the South Shore and the Cape and Islands.

Elsewhere, Sunday is dry and under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will still remain in the mid-20s for high temperatures.

It will be cold for the Patriots game, but it wouldn’t be the coldest.

High temperatures remain below freezing through Monday before rebounding to more seasonable norms by Tuesday. Wednesday features highs in the low 40s before dipping into the upper 20s again by Thursday. Friday proves to be the next best chance for rain and snow showers, so we will certainly keep an eye on next weekend for the potential for snow.