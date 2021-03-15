Bitter Blast Starts The Week

What kind of deal was that? Clocks go forward 1 hour, and weather goes back 2 months? Certainly feels that way as gusty winds, morning wind chills near 0, and temps in the teens are making it feel more like a morning start in early January. Wind gusts through the day 25-30mph, holding wind chills near 10 this afternoon as highs recover into the mid to upper 20s. At least we’ll have a lot of sunshine.

The temperatures do recover mid week with highs well into the 40s by Wednesday and 50s on Thursday. It’ll turn chilly on Friday and with a storm system just to our south, it may be close enough to through some cold rain or wet snow our way.