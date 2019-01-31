Bitter Blast to 60 Degrees All Ahead

Behind the impressive snow squalls last night, the arctic air came pouring on in and is entrenched across New England this morning. While the cold isn’t quite record breaking here in southern New England, it is bitter this morning as a gusty westerly wind is driving the wind chill down to -15 to -25 early this morning. Below is a snap shot of what the wind chill map looked like early this morning. Wind chill advisories and warnings are in effect until 9am.

Wind chills recover to 0 to -5 this afternoon as temperatures moderate to the mid to upper teens along the coast to near 10 in the Worcester Hills. Fortunately the coldest air retreats rather quickly, as tomorrow, we’ll bounce back into the low to mid 20s. Then 30s over the weekend.

Ski country has been hammered with snow this winter and the snow pack up north is deep. Temps moderate into the 20s this weekend up north, so overall, it’ll be a much more manageable cold compared to what we have today. Enjoy the ski trip if your travels take you up there this weekend. Local resorts look good here too. Places like Nashoba and Wachusett have picked up about 4-6″ of snow the last couple of days.

How long does it take to go from 0 to 60? How about 5.5 days. While temps hover near 0 this morning, by next Tuesday, we have a shot of hitting 60.

Have a good day and stay warm!

