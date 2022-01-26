We’re in for a bitter blast overnight with lows dipping into the single digits (some spots could even dip below zero) alongside a cold wind that will plunge wind chills at or below zero into Thursday morning.

After a frigid start to Thursday, temperatures will moderate back into the upper 20s to low 30s under mostly sunny skies. We’ll just have some filtered sunshine due to high level clouds sliding in.

Next, our attention turns towards the coastal storm that is slated bring heavy snow and strong wind to southern New England late Friday night into Saturday. At this point in the forecast 48 hours out, there is still some uncertainty in the track and the snowfall estimates from town to town.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the areas that are expected to get heavy snow along with strong wind gusts. The watch has been issued from late Friday night and continues through Saturday evening where travel could be difficult at times depending on visibility due to blowing snow along with several inches of accumulating snow.

TIMING

Most of Friday is dry aside from a few flakes. The bulk of the snow holds off until late Friday night (anytime after 11pm). Snow fills in through 7am Saturday morning from south to north.

Snow could be heavy at times late Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon, especially closer to the coastline where totals are expected to be higher than farther inland due to the predicted path of the storm. If this storm wobbles either east or west of the current forecasted track, that would result in subtle differences in the snowfall forecast.

With the current track, it’s looking more likely that eastern MA could see between a half a foot to a foot of snow.

For the snowfall map as of Wednesday night (again expect some changes to this map ahead of Friday night), we’re looking at the highest totals closer to the coastline where up to a foot is possible, and those totals drop off as you head west into Metrowest and central MA. If we see the track of the coastal storm move a little farther out to sea, that would result in lower snowfall totals. IMPACTS Aside from heavy snow, we have coastal concerns along with strong gusts.

Gusts could top out around 50 mph, with even higher gusts possible for the South Shore and the Cape, so be sure to brace for power outages.

The timing of this storm is coupled up with astronomical high tides which could result in battering surf and beach erosion, along with some inundation for our coastal communities around Saturday morning and Saturday night’s high tide.

Be sure to stay tuned for the latest updates ahead of Saturday’s storm. We’ll continue to give you the latest updates on here, online and on the air.