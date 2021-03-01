Bitter Blast Tuesday

7Weather- An arctic cold front brings frigid air to New England tonight, and it sticks around into Tuesday.

Along with the cold air comes windy conditions. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 10 AM Tuesday. Wind gusts could be as high as 50 mph. Gusts this high could break small tree branches, which could lead to isolated power outages tonight – Tuesday morning.

Winds pick up this evening, with the windiest time frame from 11 PM Monday – 12 PM Tuesday. We will have a 12-15 hour period of occasional gusts to 40-50 mph.

The wind will really make it feel cold. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight until 10 AM Tuesday for northern Worcester County and northwest Middlesex County. Wind chills well be as low as 15 below zero.

The feels like temperatures Tuesday morning will be between -5º to -15º. It’s the type of day where you don’t want to forget all of the winter gear.

Highs make it into the upper 20s, but with the wind, it will only feel like 5º to 15º.

Here’s something to look forward to. The average high temperature in Boston jumps to 50º by the end of the month. We also gain 86 minutes of daylight throughout the month of March. Daylight Saving Time begins on March 14, springing forward our sunset to 6:50 PM.

We rebound from that bitter blast on Wednesday with highs in the mid 40s. Sunshine is around to end the week, and both Thursday and Friday will have a chilly breeze. This upcoming weekend is looking good with dry weather, bright skies.