We’ll, it was certainly the case of the haves and have nots yesterday with the snow across Southern New England as snow totals varied greatly across the region.

As everything came together about 30-40miles farther south than it appeared it would Sunday night/early Monday, the axis of heavy snow shifted out of most of Massachusetts and back into CT, RI and Southeast Mass. Below are some of the snow totals across the region. You can see a bunch of 4-8″ totals across far Southeast Mass, 5-10″ in much of Rhode Island and 8-15″ in a large chunk of CT.

With the storm now well east of us, the snow is done, but a cold wind remains on this Valentines Day. Temps will hold in the upper 20s and low 30s this afternoon as the wind gusts 30-35mph. Wind chills hold in the teens through the day and drop into the single digits this evening and overnight tonight. Dress warm heading out for those Valentine’s dinner dates.

Tomorrow is dry during the day with increasing clouds in the late afternoon. Clouds advance in late in the day as some snow slides in during the evening hours. A burst of light to moderate snow drops a couple hours either side of midnight, dropping a coating to a couple inches for most.

Friday, we’ll brush off the cars and buses before school and work and head out to a dry day. We’ll catch a gusty wind again with temps in the 30s.

30s for highs and teens and 20s for lows will be a common theme through the 7day. The pattern looks mainly dry through the weekend as a storm looks to stay south of us Saturday, perhaps throwing just a few flurries or snow showers our way.