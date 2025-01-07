Copy/paste, copy/paste… that’s pretty much the forecast over the next few days as a cold, dry wind wins out with temperatures running about 10 degrees below average. Wind chills start this morning near 0, and only recover to about 10 this afternoon, despite air temps rebounding into the mid to upper 20s. Winds gusts 25-35mph this morning and this afternoon.

Temps slip back into the teens tonight and tomorrow, we do this pattern all over again. Ditto for Thursday.

Friday will see some moderation as temps bounce back into the mid to upper 30s and wind gusts relax in the afternoon to 10-20mph.

So we have the cold, can we get some snow? There will be a storm to track this weekend, but the pattern looks to suppressed it to our south again. Some of the moisture could get pulled far enough north for some spotty snow showers or flurries Saturday, but the core of the storm looks too far south for a big one around here.





With that said, plenty of time to watch that one to see if any shifts farther north show up, so don’t won’t to completely write off the chance.