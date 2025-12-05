The Arctic front came blasting through last evening with wind gusts to 50mph and frigid air pouring in. We wake up this morning to a frigid feel as temps run in the single digits to lower teens and wind chills run near or below 0 for many.

The recovery today is modest with highs back into the mid to upper 20s this afternoon, 15-20 degrees below average for the time of year. At least winds will be light as the northwest breeze drops off to about 5mph.

Temps slip into the teens this evening, then drift back up into the 20s to near 30 by daybreak tomorrow. While I don’t expect much precipitation in terms of high amounts, a few spotty light rain/snow showers will be out there. Highs push into the mid to upper 30s.

The overall pattern ahead is a chilly one with cold fronts reinforcing the shots of chilly air. Once and a while, we’ll track a few flurries and snow showers too.