While temps don’t start off this Monday morning unusually cold for the time of year, they don’t move much through the day either. That means, it’ll be substantially below average this afternoon as temps hover in the mid 20s. The reason for the temps pretty much flatlining from this morning is the recharge of cold, Canadian air moving in from the northwest, on a gusty northwesterly breeze this morning. Wind chills will run in the single digits and teens thanks to that wind. We’re dry from start to finish though with a partly to mostly sunny sky.



Temps fade fast tonight with clear skies and calming winds. By daybreak tomorrow, we’re back into the single digits for most. Brrrrr!

The afternoon recovery eventually sees temps near 30, then low 30s in the evening. We’ll track a few evening snow showers too tomorrow.

Wednesday is milder with some scattered rain/snow showers with the best shot of some rain showers in the late afternoon and evening.

Behind that system, we’ll cool off again, especially by the weekend as highs head back into the low 30s and overnight lows run in the teens.