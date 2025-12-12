The biting wind that kicked in yesterday isn’t much better this morning as westerly breezes gust 30-40mph. The breeze, combined with temps in the teens and lower 20s, is pushing wind chills down into the single digits for many.

It’ll be a colder than average day again as highs recover into the lower 30s. With a gusty breeze through the afternoon, wind chills hover in the teens to near 20 through the day. Winds subside overnight tonight.

It’ll be a quiet start to the weekend overall with highs recovering into the mid to upper 30s tomorrow afternoon as clouds increase.



Late tomorrow night into Sunday, we’ll track some light snow breaking out. While the storm track to too far south, and too fast to bring us a major storm, many of us will still see flakes fly. The closer to the storm you are, the better shot of steadier light to moderate there is. That’ll be Southeast Mass, RI and CT. Below is the snow map below based on how the storm track looks this morning.

Behind the snow, biting cold once again settles in Sunday night into Tuesday. Highs Monday won’t get out of the 20s again.

The cold pattern eases the second half of next week with temps near or above average by Wednesday and Thursday.