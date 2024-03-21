Whoa! Winter winds whip around today, gusting 35-45mph through the afternoon. With temps back in the 20s this morning, wind chills run in the single digits and teens. This afternoon, temps recover into the mid to upper 30s with wind chills moderating back into the 20s. More sun than clouds win out, so at least it’ll be bright, despite the biting breeze.

Winds remain lofty this evening, but gusts subside back to 20-30mph tonight. Temps tumble too, dropping back into the upper teens and low to mid 20s by early tomorrow morning.

Friday features more sunshine and moderating temps and winds. After a cold start, temps recover into the lower 40s and a bit of a morning breeze will subside to 10mph in the afternoon.

The table is set for a soaker of a Saturday and Saturday night as are area of low pressure and a lot of moisture move in. Initially, it’s cold enough that a little bit of wet snow is possible across far northern Mass early Saturday morning, but this looks like mainly a rain event here. That rain will linger through Saturday evening, coming down in buckets at times. A widespread 1.5-2.5″ is likely.

Sunday will be dry, cool and breezy.