Bitter Breeze

I likely include too much of my opinion in my weather blogs and forecasts… but if I may – That wind was BRUTAL today!!! The last weekend of winter is certainly acting like winter, but it’s the kind of “winter weather” we’d really expect in January or February… NOT the middle of march! Grab that green hat – hopefully a warm one – and hold on tight, because for tomorrow we’re in for more of the same. My only advice is to seek refuge in the sunshine. We’ve mentioned it several times in the past couple of weeks; that March sun angle makes a BIG difference in how warm the sun FEELS – and also in how much melting is still happening, despite these cold temperatures we have sticking around.

For the start of the work week, it’s still “more of the same.” Temps are running about 10 degrees below normal, but the sun is there for moral support. A few more clouds show up Tuesday afternoon, and then we’re into that “timeline to watch” part of the week… Everyone wants to know, are we bracing for a 4th nor’easter?!

Well, today the trend is for an OFFSHORE storm(s). Yes… plural “storms.” But again… trending offshore, currently. However, both lows will need to be watched to see if they’re close enough to throw snow and wind back in across southern New England.

There are a lot of different moving pieces to the atmosphere that need to be resolved over the next couple of days timing-wise and strength-wise, so it’s too early to write this storm off for sure. I think we’ll get a clearer picture tomorrow as the storm moves across the Rocky Mountains. You can’t get good forecast model output unless you have good model input – that is, all of the cross section observations of the atmosphere where the storm is now and where it will eventually be moving through. Bottom line is, there’s still a lot of time and space left for all of the pieces to come together – which means the forecast could still change… but for now, it’s looking like another major storm is becoming less and less likely. Stay tuned!