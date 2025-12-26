Happy Friday! It’s going to be bitter cold today, and we are tracking some chances for snow tonight into early Saturday morning. The rest of your weekend will be quiet until Sunday night.

We’re waking up to wind chills a few degrees below zero. Actual temperatures are in the single digits and the teens, and highs will only top off in the low 20s today. However, even with a light wind that’ll only feel like the teens. Bundle up!

We’ll be bright to start, but clouds will roll in this afternoon. Snow will begin as early as 8-9 p.m. in central Massachusetts but will take closer to 10 p.m. to midnight for the Boston area. The snow will continue to fall overnight.

Most of us will only pick up a couple of inches of light, fluffy snow.

The snow will clear before 7-9 a.m. The rest of your Saturday, skies will brighten as the day progresses. Lows will start off near 20 with highs only in the upper 20s. At least it won’t be windy!

Sunday morning will be cold in the upper teens with highs into the mid 30s. It’ll be a bit cloudy.

Sunday night we have chances for some rain, and potentially some freezing rain and a wintry mix, especially areas farther north. This is something we’ll be watching closely!

Monday morning we start off in the low 30s but in the afternoon we reach the low 40s so it’ll be a plain rain during the day.

Tuesday we cool right back down! We’ll have bright skies, windy conditions with lows in the low 20s and highs near 30. Wednesday: bright and low 30s. For New Year’s Day, partly sunny and cold. Stay tuned!