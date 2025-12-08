Get ready for an even colder morning to start Tuesday! Thankfully, we rebound nicely in the afternoon. Later this week we’re tracking chances for rain and snow.

Tuesday’s lows will get down to the single digits and the teens. We won’t have much of a wind, unlike Monday, but still that’ll be frigid cold! Make sure to bundle up again.

Skies will be mostly sunny most of the day, and highs will hit the upper 20s and low 30s. Clouds will move in closer to sunset, though. Tuesday night, there’s a chance for a few isolated light snow showers or flurries. But that shouldn’t be causing too many issues. Over southeastern Mass and on the Cape and the island there may be a few light sprinkles or rain showers overnight.

Wednesday we warm up! We’ll only be in the 20s in the morning. The afternoon temperatures vary greatly. Near Boston and areas south and east we’ll be very mild in the mid to upper 40s. In the Worcester hills, highs will top off in the mid to upper 30s. That’s why we’re looking at rain for most in the afternoon and evening, but a chance for some snow or a mix in the Worcester hills where some spotty coatings are possible.

Thursday we stay in the 30s all day long with bright skies. It’ll be a bit breezy, and we can’t rule out a stray flurry.

Friday is looking sunny but there will be a cold breeze! Morning lows start off in the low 20s with highs in the low 30s. The breeze will make it feel like the teens in the morning and the 20s in the afternoon, though, so that’s what you’ll want to dress for.

We’re tracking some snow chances this weekend along with the cold sticking around after this week, too. Stay tuned!