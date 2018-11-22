Bitter Cold Thanksgiving Breaks Records

This morning the bitter cold arctic airmass moved in from our neighbors to the north just in time for Thanksgiving morning. Worcester set a new record cold morning low of 7°, replacing the old record of 11° set back in 1987. The good news is that we have a warm-up in the forecast, we just have to wait until the weekend for it to come to fruition.

For your Thanksgiving, it’s better to stay cozy indoors since we’ll be tracking dangerously cold wind chills through most of the day. If you have to be outdoors for an extended period of time, be sure to wear the layers, and the proper winter accessories. High temperatures today will struggle to make it out of the teens for most spots with wind chills ranging from 5° to -5°. It will be blustery with winds gusting up to 35 mph, creating those subzero wind chills.

Overnight temperatures will slide back into the upper single digits to low to mid teens under mainly clear skies. The cold lingers into Friday, but with some improvement. Friday features highs into the upper 20s under mostly sunny skies.

The weekend features a warm-up with highs into the upper 40s both days. Out of the two weekend days, Saturday will be the better day for outdoor plans, since we start off the day Sunday with rain before it tapers by midday.

The wet pattern continues into the work week, but at least the start of the work week remains in the 40s before cooler and drier weather slides in midweek.

In the meantime, stay warm and enjoy your time with family and friends this Thanksgiving.