Bitter Cold To Snow

Despite the bright sunshine to kick off this Friday morning, it’s cold with a bitter wind driving wind chills down to near and below 0. Highs only recover into the upper teens in the Worcester Hills to the mid 20s in the Boston area. The wind won’t be as strong this afternoon, but still gusting 20-30mph as wind chills hover around 10.

We start Saturday morning off in the deep cold, with temps in the single digits and teens. The recovery is slow as clouds thicken and snow breaks out between 3-5pm from west to east. Initially, it’s light, but picks up the pace after 5pm, with the steadiest snow from 6pm-11pm. That’s when the travel weather will be the worst too as reduced visibility and snow covered roads become an issue as snow rates run 1/2-1″ per hour.

Snow changes to a mix/rain from south to north between 9pm and midnight, then showers taper off overnight. Expected snow totals are below, with duration and fluff factor allowing for higher totals the farther north and west you go. Ski conditions look good for New England through the holiday weekend and travel weather will rapidly improve Sunday morning!