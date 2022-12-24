7Weather – Whew that storm brought us a little something of everything- rain, mild temperatures, coastal flooding, two rounds of wind, a severe thunderstorm, and a snow squall. Now we have bitter cold temperatures! Wind chill values will likely stay near 0 to the single digits today. It’ll be a cold one whether you’re cleaning up debris from the storm, getting in last minute shopping or at the Pats game. Let’s dive into it…

It’s frigid today. That about sums it up. It will likely feel like the single digits for the majority if not all day. We’ll keep a steady SW breeze around. It won’t be strong or damaging like yesterday, just a nuisance. Gusts will be 20-25 mph inland, and near 30 mph on the Cape. We’ll see some sun though, so we have that going for us.

It could be a White Christmas for the Islands! That’s where we’re seeing ocean effect snow showers. Typically, when we talk about ocean effect snow showers it’s with a northerly wind. This morning the SW wind is pulling the cold air across the Long Island Sound. Snow showers stick around today and into tomorrow with a coating along the Cape mainly south of Route 6 to accumulating snow for the Vineyard and Nantucket. Looks like the band will mainly stay more over the Islands.

Christmas day will stay cold with temperatures in the mid/upper 20s. The cold air and wind aren’t here to stay. We’ll make a gradual day to day improvement with our temperatures. There will be less wind next week. We get back into the mild temperatures to end 2022. Long-range it looks like there could be some showers for next weekend.

Have a great weekend!

-Melanie Black