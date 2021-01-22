Bitter Cold Wind Chills This Weekend

Friday brought one more day of above average temperatures before a bitter blast of cold air sweeps in for the weekend.

For this evening, temperatures dip back into the 30s with overnight lows dipping into the upper teens to low 20s. Tomorrow night will be much colder.

Speaking of tomorrow, Saturday brings mostly sunny skies and a gusty wind that will drop the wind chills into the single digits to teens.

High temperatures will only be in the 20s, which will be the coldest high since last January for Boston.

The bitter cold wind chills settle in Saturday night into Sunday morning with wind chills into the single digits.

For your weekend outdoor plans, be sure to bundle up! At least we’re tracking sunshine for both weekend days.

The wind weakens just in time to kick off the work week, but the cold air sticks around with highs in the low 30s.

Tuesday brings our next chance for some snow showers. It’s associated with a system that will move in from the southwest and skim southern New England with scattered light snow showers along and south of the Pike. After Tuesday, temperatures moderate to seasonable temperatures with highs into the mid to upper 30s to round out the week.