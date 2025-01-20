I suppose it’s fitting that our coldest week of winter (this week) offers some of the coldest air of the winter we’ll likely experience. Our average high temp this week for Boston is 36 but we’ll be well below that average high all week…

Brrrrr. The next two days will be the coldest with afternoon temps only around 20 each day. There will be some wind as well, but thankfully the wind won’t be as powerful as it was a couple of weeks ago. Even with some wind, it can make you feel much colder than it actually is (wind whisks away our body heat when skin is exposed to the air). That wind chill will be a problem for Tuesday morning, especially in the Worcester Hills where we have a Cold Weather Advisory in place (recall that the Wind Chill Advisory has been replaced by the newer Cold Weather Advisory for this winter):

Even areas not included in this advisory (much of the region) that wind chill will be legit for the commute:

Once again…..Brrrrrr. By afternoon, wind chills improve a little but still very cold:

The actual temps will reach the low 20s by afternoon as sunshine takes a back seat to the clouds:

As for any potential winter storms, the storm track will be offshore for the week but any deviation closer to the coast and our dry stretch of weather would end but as of this evening, we should be storm-free right through the upcoming weekend. Stay warm! Layer up!

~JR