That wind has a bite to it this morning as winds chills run -10 to -20 for many. Air temps hover in the single digits with the clear skies and brisk breeze in place. It’ll be dry today and breezy with the frigid air hanging around as highs only recover into the mid teens and wind chilly getting back close to 0.



Air temps tonight tumble to 0, if not below it for many. Winds won’t be as strong, so at least we have that going for us.



It’ll be bright and cold Saturday with highs near 20.



Alright, let’s discuss Sunday shall we? We start cold, with temps near 0 inland and in the teens along the coast. As a north to northeast wind starts to develop, a bit of a coastal front/ocean effect snow showers break out across eastern Mass early in the morning, steadiest across Southeast Mass. That mechanism will drop a couple inches of fluffy snow for some near the Routh 24/ to Route 3 corridor.

As the morning wears on, steadier snow will break out across far Southeast Mass, especially near Plymouth, through the Cape and Islands as the coastal storm gets closer. That, combined with winds gusting 40-60mph will promote tough travel weather with reduced visibility. We’ll also watch the potential of some coastal flooding with those strong north/northeast wind. The high tides to watch are the 10am and 11pm ones Sunday.



Overall, the best shot of at least a few inches of snow is far Southeast Mass, especially across the Cape and Islands, where a winter storm watch is up. Snow totals expected are below.





Monday and Tuesday are chilly, but not as cold as highs recover to the lower 30s.