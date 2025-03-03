Yikes! It’s feeling like we’re right back into mid winter mode this morning as temps run in the single digits and teens and wind chills have pushed below 0 for many. At least we have the sunshine this morning, so while it’s cold, it’s also a dry day. Winds do lighten up this afternoon as temps climb into the lower 30s, so overall, a solid finish to the day.

Temps slip into the teens and 20s tonight and rebound to into the 40s to near 50 tomorrow.

50s return Wednesday into Thursday, but so does the risk of rain. While a few scattered showers are around both days, the steadiest/heaviest rain will be Wednesday night. Many towns and cities pick up about an inch of rain. Gusty southerly winds develop too, 30-40mph, strongest across the Cape/Islands.

Friday, through the weekend looks seasonably cool with highs in the low 40s. It’ll be windy Friday too, with gusts 30-40mph. Clocks go forward 1hour on Sunday.