Bitter to Better

Alright, alright, alright.

While the arctic air in the middle of winter doesn’t exactly have us dazed and confused, it hasn’t been serenity either. Temperatures this morning start off in the single digits and teens with wind chills still below zero. Those air temps will moderate into the 20s this afternoon under a sky filled with a mix of sunshine and thin clouds.

Over the next several days, it’s a time to kill the cold, as we head into Super Bowl weekend and beyond. Temperatures run in the low to mid 30s tomorrow and mid to upper 30s on Sunday. Most of the weekend is dry, but more clouds will be in the mix and even a few snow showers will grace parts of northern and central New England. Heading north to ski this weekend? The weather looks just fine for shredding the slopes. While snow has been lacking in Southern New England, northern New England has seen quite a bit of snow this winter. Have fun if you’re making the trek!

Our warmest weather will be Monday and Tuesday of next week as temperatures run in the 50s. We may even approach 60 on Tuesday.

I don’t expect a lot of rain Tuesday, but I can’t rule out a few passing showers. With temperatures running so mild, overall, it’ll be a decent day, for let’s say, a parade? Go Pats!

