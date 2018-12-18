Bitter Wind and Black Ice

Black ice and a bitter wind aren’t exactly two things we like to walk out to first thing in the morning, but today, we have to deal with it. As the snow showers and squalls that came through last night, initially, the flakes hit pavement that had temps above freezing, melting the flakes. Then, as the cold air came rushing in, that snowmelt iced over, allowing for those slick spots on the sidewalk, windshield and roadways to develop. Bottom line, untreated surfaces this morning are likely slick.

Combine with the cold is the brutal wind. Gusts to 40mph will be with us through the early afternoon, driving the wind chills down into the single digits and low teens this morning and holding in the mid to upper teens this afternoon.

High temps only recover to about 30 today, but by tomorrow, we recover to near 40 with lighter winds!

The warmest air arrives Friday, but so does a soaking rain and gusty winds from the south.

@clamberton7 – https://twitter.com/clamberton7