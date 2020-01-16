Bitter Wind and Some Snow On The Way

It’s just a bit of an appetizer of what’s to come this morning as rain and snow moves through, throughout the morning commute. Although many main roads are just wet, a few slick spots on untreated surfaces are possible this morning near/outside 495 where temps are closer to freezing and snow and sleet have been present with a coating to a couple inches in those areas.

A few leftover rain and snow showers linger into midday across northeast Mass, but the story later today becomes the wind. Wind gusts pick up, gusting 40-50mph this afternoon, into tomorrow morning. With that wind, wind chills are driven down to near 0 to start Friday. Friday afternoon will still be breezy with highs 20-25 and wind chills near 10.

With the cold air entrenched across New England, initially our weekend storm starts as snow late Saturday afternoon (3-5pm), then flips to ice/rain in the evening. A quick couple of inches is possible around Boston before the change to rain, with the best chance for several inches (3-5″) near and northwest of 495. Ski Country will likely pick up 6″+. The numbers aren’t astronomical, but we’ll likely have several hours of slick travel from sunset through the evening on Saturday. The storm wraps up early Sunday morning, leaving the 2nd half of the weekend dry and windy. That wind once again is followed by a lot of cold air to start next week.