As we ring in 2025, keep the winter gear close by because the new year will be off to a pretty cold start! Not only will air temperatures be cold (for what looks like about the next 2 weeks), the wind will add insult to injury. The wind will start to crank this evening and last through your Thursday — at least the strongest wind. The wind that picks up tonight and Thursday is strong enough where a wind advisory has been issued for the potential of damaging wind gusts in spots.

The wind will be the theme of the forecast moving forward along with the cold air. While the wind will absolutely stay prevalent, Thursday is the only day that looks to be to potential damage threshold, the rest of the extended forecast is just a bitter cold gusty wind.

The wind will continue to pump colder air into New England through the weekend and for most of next week. We’ll have multiple shots of cold air coming in that will keep us locked in the freezer for what looks to be about the next two weeks… at least. High temperatures by the weekend may not make it to 30° for some of us and get used to it. We’ll probably stay at that level for about the next 2 weeks! Factor in the wind and we’ll have overnight wind chills in the single digits and afternoon wind chills in the teens for the first week back to work.