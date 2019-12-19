Bitter Winds to Dry and Mild

Forget the cup of coffee this morning? Just step outside, that’ll wake you up real quick! With arctic air and a biting wind this morning, wind chills start off below 0, and as cold as -16 in Worcester. While winds gust to 35mph through the day, wind chills slowly improve to above 0 for most this afternoon, barely. Air temps average around 20 this afternoon (16 in Worcester, near 24 in Boston).

Fortunately, the core of the cold doesn’t hold, as temps moderate over the next few days. Winds will be lighter Friday and temps start to jump up by Sunday.

In addition to the milder air working in, we’re dry for the next 7 days. It’s the first 7 day stretch of dry weather since September and will offer good Holiday Travel Weather.