Bitter Winds to Snow Ahead

Damaging wind gusts were widespread yesterday with frequent gusts 60-70mph. Below is a short list of some of the peak wind gusts, but the flavor of the day was the same throughout New England. Of course, with gusts that strong, tree damage and power outages were an issue across the state.

This morning, the winds are still kicking around, however, gusts 40-50mph today are not as powerful as what we had yesterday. That means, while additional tree damage and power outages are possible, the numbers won’t be as extensive as what we saw yesterday.

Throw the cold air into the mix, and we’re driving down the wind chills too. The highs today in the mid 20s to low 30s will feel more like 10 degrees and the lows overnight tonight in the single digits and low teens tonight will feel more like -5 to -15. In fact, a wind chill advisory is in effect for northern Worcester County.

Tomorrow night, we track snow. Most of the accumulating snow is between 7pm Wednesday evening to 7am Thursday. The winds will be light and with temps near 20, it’s all snow and a dry snow at that. 2-5″ falls by Thursday morning, and the clean-up will be easy compared to the cement like slop we’ve had to deal with at times this winter.

We may deal with more slop Saturday afternoon/night. Any snow/mix/rain lines and how much falls will be determined by track of the two lows below and how fast the coastal one develops. Something worth watching for now.

Have a good day and stay warm!

https://twitter.com/clamberton7