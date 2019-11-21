Black Ice to Sun-Filled Skies

Clearing skies late overnight and early this morning allowed temperatures to drop back to freezing, if not below, in many communities. With the ground still damp, areas of black ice formed, prompting slick spots and spin outs for the morning commute. We’ll watch for these slick spots through 8am, before our attention focuses on the sun-filled skies and somewhat milder temps this afternoon with the numbers running between 45-50 degrees.

Winds kick southwest tomorrow and become gusty, pushing past 30mph at times. We’ll have more clouds in the mix with a passing afternoon shower too. With that said, most of the day is dry, and it’ll be milder with highs in the low to mid 50s.

It turns cooler, but dry Saturday before our next storm hits Saturday night and Sunday. Although some minor ice/snow amounts may mix in through the Worcester Hills, it appears that most of this storm will be a cold rain and a gusty wind. Mainly snow falls across ski country. Minor coastal flooding is possible by the Monday morning high tide, although at that point, the rain will have tapered off with winds turning offshore.