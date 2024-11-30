Get ready for a middle of the winter-like chill moving in this week to Massachusetts!

Today will be a chilly one, but not as cold as the coming days. Morning temperatures out there are in the 20s and 30s with afternoon highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Skies will be bright for most of the day but some clouds will move in late in the day into the evening.

Overnight, those clouds will clear back out late and that will aid in a big cooldown! Lows early tomorrow morning will drop down to the 20s. Make sure you’ve got the heat on before you head to bed!

Tomorrow will be even colder. After a frigid early morning, highs will only top off in the mid to upper 30s. We stay dry, and skies will be partly sunny.

For Monday and Tuesday, highs will settle into the upper 30s with morning lows in the low 20s still. We’ll be dry, but that changes soon after.

We’re tracking a potential Alberta Clipper system for Wednesday late in the day into Thursday morning. That’s just a low-pressure system that originates from over Alberta, Canada that historically can bring some light snowfall totals.

It’s too early to say how much snow we’ll see this week in particular, though. We do have snow chances those days with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s with lows in the upper teens and low 20s.