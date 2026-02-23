Alright, as of mid morning, many of us are in the thick of it, near 0 visibility and snow rates running 2-4″ per hour! Whiteouts have made it impossible for travel and for road crews to keep up. Blizzard conditions will continue into the afternoon with ferocious winds and falling and drifting snow. The snow bands will start to vary more in intensity with more lulls this afternoon into this evening before it ends this evening from west to east. All said and done, there will be a big difference in snow totals from north to south with the best shot of staying under a foot across northern Mass and NH and the best shot of locally over 2 feet, across Southeast Mass.



Wind gusts will run to 60-70+ mph along the coast through mid afternoon, strongest across the Cape and Islands. Inland, gusts run 50-60mph. Winds start to slacken late afternoon/evening from west to east. Power outages will be an issue through the day. As of this writing, over 100K are without power at 7:30am.

In terms of coastal flooding, here’s the good news… It was on the minor side during the predawn high tides and will be minor at worst for this afternoons high tide. A coastal flood advisory is up south of Boston for the afternoon high tide.