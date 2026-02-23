Welp…..buckle up. We have a powerhouse storm set to lay down between one and two FEET of snow by Monday evening! For many, this will be a blizzard, the first in over 4 years for Boston!

Much of the region will experience blizzard conditions Monday morning. A quick refresher about blizzards, they are NOT about the amount of snow for an area but rather, extensive whiteout conditions.

This storm is a beast with the heaviest snow occurring between 4am and 10am where the intensity of the snow could approach 4″ in just one hour! That is bananas. B-A-N-A-N-A-S. This chart shows when the storm will be at its worst (in terms of the heaviest snow):

The snow map says it all:

The wind is also a big concern with this storm as gusts along the coastline are likely to exceed 50mph for several hours. Even well inland, across the Worcester Hills, occasional gusts up to 50mph are likely:

Needless to say, travel is not recommended for much of the day due to the heavy snow and strong winds:

The other concern with that wind is power disruption. The snow will be cold, light and fluffy in nature well inland (west of I-95) but along and east of I-95 the consistency of the snow will be wetter and combined with the strong wind will lead to scattered areas of power loss:

Thankfully, this storm will not stall but rather, keep on moving and out of here by Monday night with sunshine returning to the region Tuesday. Stay with 7News, we’ll have extended coverage through the day on the blizzard.

~JR