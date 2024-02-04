After a long stretch of cloudy weather, sunshine has returned to the forecast and it looks to stick around for a while.

A “omega block” blocking pattern is set up to our west, and looks to keep the forecast relatively consistent over the next few days.

Sunday’s forecast will feature mostly sunny skies and temps in the 30s. Expect a similar forecast on Monday.

Tuesday some ocean-effect clouds and flurries may develop with a slight change in wind direction, but the rest of the area will stay dry and sunny.

By the end of the week the block breaks up and clouds return back to the forecast with a chance for showers.