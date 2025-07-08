Editor’s Note: Tonight’s weather blog was written by intern Spencer Goldman

We will finally see relief from the heat in the Boston area after consecutive days cracking 90 degrees. The scattered showers and storms will fade away Tuesday night, and a cold front approaches. This will shift winds from the west to the northeast, which will limit afternoon temperatures on Wednesday to the upper 70s for most towns, and the low 80s inland.

Unfortunately, lower temperatures won’t bring better weather. It will still be very humid, skies will be mostly cloudy, and there will be scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.

Thursday will be very similar to Wednesday: overcast skies, muggy, scattered showers and storms, and temperatures in the 70s. Note that we could see precipitation throughout the day, but the best chance of widespread rain is in the morning.

Some towns could pick up two inches of rain by the end of Thursday, while other towns won’t even see half an inch. Note that the computer models have a hard time forecasting which towns will receive localized downpours and showers.

We’ll start to warm up again this weekend, but other than an isolated storm on Friday, the entire weekend is looking dry?!?!

Spencer Goldman