Solid little storm swept through these parts late Sunday night into early this morning with wind & rain. Wind was a bigger player with some towns along the coast gusting over 40 mph (Mashpee hit 60 mph before sunrise!). Thankfully, that storm was outta here before Holiday Weekend re-entry began for us and all in all not too shabby of a day with partly sunny skies and seasonable temps. Along with the sun and seasonable temps the winds of change were slowly but surely dragging cooler air into the region late day and that will continue tonight and be with us for Tuesday. Here is the map for Tuesday…along with the daypart forecast.

Another chilly day for November 2023. We’ve had a slew of them, check out the monthly temperature calendar:

And yes, November will end on a chilly note making it our coldest November in four years!

The good news with this chilly air is that it is dry so no storms anticipated for the next three days with a mix of clouds & sunshine vying for your attention:

Our next storm is slated for Friday and when it shows up, the air will be warm enough to only be chatting about rain. That system should scoot out of here before the weekend gets under way. As we head for our first weekend in December, no signs of snowstorms.

That’s all for now, enjoy what’s left of your re-entry Monday!

~JR