Blustery and Cold Weekend

With a blustery wind and cold air in place, it’s a recipe for a bitter cold weekend for southern New England.

For your Saturday, high temperatures will struggle to make it out of the upper 20s, but with the gusty northwest wind, the wind chills will remain in the teens through Saturday afternoon under partly sunny skies.

Tonight, after sunset, wind chills take a nose dive.

By 7PM, wind chills will be nearing zero for quite a few locations and we’ll start off our Sunday morning with bitter cold wind chills from -3 to 7.

By Sunday afternoon, wind chills moderate back into the mid to upper teens.

For your outdoor weekend plans, be sure to wear plenty of layers to withstand the bitter cold. Heading to the slopes? Here’s a look at your forecast:

Winds weaken for Monday, but it will still be breezy at times with increasing clouds through the afternoon and highs into the mid 30s.

Tuesday, a system passes to our south, but could bring some light snow showers for the southern half of our viewing area (mainly south to the Pike), otherwise the rest of the 7-day is quiet with highs near seasonable for the second half of the work week.

Until then, don’t forget to bundle up this weekend.