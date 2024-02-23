It’s been a dreary day, but we get the sunshine back this weekend! Our weekend will feature two very different feeling days. Saturday is chilly with a cold wind. Sunday has less wind and a bit more mild air.

The stream of moisture that brought us light rain today pushes northeast. A cold front drops in overnight ushering in colder temperatures aloft. We’ll be between that low to our east and a high building in from the west tomorrow, and that’ll bring us a gusty northwest wind.

Highs will be in the 30s, but with the wind gusting 20-30 mph at times, it’ll feel like the 20s in the afternoon. That’s how you’ll want to dress! Luckily, we’ll see mostly sunshine to help offset the chill.

Overnight into Sunday morning, we’ll have very dry air, clear skies and light wind. All those factors will help to make it a very cold start! Low temperatures will be in the teens. We’ll keep the dry air, clear skies and light wind through the day, so it’ll feel nice. Temperatures will rebound to the upper 30s/near 40°.

Look up to the sky this weekend! You can try to catch our last full moon of winter. The February full moon is called the “Snow Moon,” since this month typically is the snowiest. It’s a “micromoon.” The moon will be full, but at it’s farthest point from Earth.

Speaking of snow, we haven’t seen much of that lately. In fact, this February is our driest one on record. We’re still under 1/2″ of precipitation so far this month. We’ll likely lose that spot within the next six days. Showers are likely Wednesday, but February 2024 could still go down as one of the top ten driest on record.

Looking ahead, temperatures reach the 50s next week.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black