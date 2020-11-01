Blustery Start to the Week

A cold front is swinging in producing some heavy downpours Sunday night, but these will move out by midnight, followed by a partial clearing of the skies and strong winds that will stick around for Monday.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for southern New England from 9AM to 6PM for gusts 40-50 MPH, an isolated 55 MPH gust cannot be ruled out. Isolated power outages and downed tree limbs will be a concern for Monday.

Not only are we tracking the damaging gusts, but with this howling west/northwest wind, wind chills will be in the upper 20s to low 30s for most of the afternoon.

Late Monday night into early Tuesday morning a clipper system dives in from our northwest and could bring a sprinkle/flurry chance, but we’re not looking at much accumulation. It will still be breezy and chilly Tuesday for Election Day with highs into the low 40s.

A warm-up is on the way for the second half of the week. 50s by Wednesday and 60s Thursday through the weekend! Not only are we tracking the warm-up, but it is also greeted with a tranquil, mainly sunny forecast — we just have to get though the first half of the week.