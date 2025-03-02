What a temperature change this morning! It’s cold and feels even colder with the wind. Some of us are waking up to temperatures that feel like it’s below 0.

You’ll want the heavy winter coat all day today. Temperatures are in the teens this morning and stay stuck in the 20s this afternoon. The gusty northwest breeze will make it feel like the single digits and teens throughout the day. Luckily, we get the sunshine!



It stays cold tomorrow with highs near 30. Temps rebound to the 40s Tuesday on a southwest breeze. Milder temperatures in the 50s return Wednesday and Thursday. More clouds and rain returns with that change in air mass as well. We clear Friday as the wind picks up again.



-Meteorologist Melanie Black