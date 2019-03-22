Blustery with a Few Snow Showers Tonight into Saturday

Looks like winter still wants to stick around in southern New England, at least for one more day.

Be sure to bundle up for your Friday evening plans as temperatures will slip into the upper 20s for the interior, to the mid 30s for Boston, however, winds will start to pick up through the evening, as the system that brought rain as well as snow showers to the area earlier today, will swiftly lift north and east.

We’ll be on the blustery and cold side of this system tonight into early Saturday, so don’t be surprised to see a few bands of snow showers to move through overnight.

As far as accumulation, the higher elevations of the Worcester Hills, Monadnock region of NH could see 1-3″ of snow, higher amounts for the Berkshires, meanwhile just a slushy coating for those within the 495-corridor, SE MA, and some parts of the Cape.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the Cape and Nantucket from 8PM tonight through 4PM Saturday, due to westerly wind gusts between 40-50MPH. Wind gusts elsewhere could reach up to 40MPH through Saturday afternoon. This will be a cold wind as temperatures tomorrow only reach into the 40s, with wind chills expected into 20s Saturday morning.

The skies begin to clear late Saturday morning, allowing for some sunshine to peer through into the afternoon, along with drier conditions.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend- highs into the low 50s, mostly sunny, still slightly breezy with winds out of the southwest, making it cooler for the Cape and Islands off the cooler ocean waters.

Monday features a slight chance for showers- rain showers – by the afternoon/evening. A cold front sweeps through late Monday night and pushes out these showers, and ushers in a cooler and drier airmass for Tuesday.

A warming trend begins midweek and continues into Friday, where a few spots could reach into the low 60s by Friday afternoon.