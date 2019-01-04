Bomb Cyclone A Year Ago Today

The weather was much different a year ago today. We were dealing with a bombogenesis cyclone.

In Boston, we broke our daily record snowfall with 13.4″ of snow falling on January 4th. We had sustained winds close to 40 mph and a peak wind gust of 51mph.

We also had a record crest at the Boston Harbor at 15.16 ft, creating major coastal flooding.

Peak Wind Gusts Across the Region:

-Rockport, MA: 72mph

-Nantucket, MA: 76mph

-Worcester, MA: 57mph

-Milford, MA: 55mph

Snow Totals Across the Region:

-Worcester: 16.8″

-Dorchester: 16.0″

-Milton: 17.0″

-Fitchburg: 12.5″

On average, we get 13.1″ of snow in the month on January. Last year, we had that much snow in just one day. In 2018, w had 17.8″ of snow for the month of January.

On average, we normally see the most snowfall in January. So far, our seasonal snowfall is 0.2″ of snow.