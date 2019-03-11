Boring but Great!

Well, not much to say about the weather for today or most of the upcoming week. Highs today hit 50° in Boston and many other areas and this is just the beginning of our spring preview. It’s a complete 180 from last week when we started with a foot of snow and had bitter cold air for most of the week. We’ll see a small temperature step back tomorrow, temperatures will top out near 40 with wind chills in the 30s. From there, everything is uphill. From the 40s to the 50s and eventually 60 by Friday. And we’re dry all the way through, outside of a few light showers on Friday.