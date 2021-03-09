Boston Hits First 60º Day, Warmer Weather Continues

7Weather- Our first 60º day is a little behind schedule, but we finally got there. On average, Boston gets it’s first 60º day in mid to late February.

Overall, we’re keeping warmer weather around the rest of the week. I say it like that because Wednesday will have a light onshore wind that will keep the coast in the low 50s.

Temperatures starts in the 30s Wednesday morning, and then we jump into the low 50s around lunch time. Highs eventually make it into the upper 50s for inland areas. Along the coast we will be in the upper 40s most of the day, but it we lose the sea breeze later in the afternoon, we will jump into the mid 50s.

Thursday is the warmest day on the 7-day. A breezy southwest wind won’t allow a sea breeze to kick in, meaning Boston likely gets into the upper 60s. Highs across the areas will be between 65-70º, with the Cape a bit cooler in the 50s.

Boston and Worcester have a shot at tying or breaking record high temperatures on Thursday. Boston’s record high is 67º set back in 1990.

This is a friendly reminder to apply sunscreen if you’ll be outside the next few days. The UV index if up to 5, which means you could get a sunburn in 45 minutes.

A cold front is headed our way on Friday, but we hit into the mid 60s before it gets here. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and there could be sprinkles throughout the day. This weekend is cooler with highs in the 40s.