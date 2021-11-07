It was another cold start this morning with lows dipping into the low to mid 20s for quite a few locations.

Speaking of this morning, we welcomed Eastern Standard Time as we fell back one hour at 2am due to Daylight Saving Time ending. This led to an earlier sunrise and will lead to an earlier sunset. The sunset later today is at 4:30pm.

Ahead of that earlier sunset, this afternoon, temperatures will bounce back into the 50s with many locations climbing into the mid 50s.

Also, we still have the King Tides today and tomorrow around the midday high tide. We could see another day with minor flooding around those high tides for our coastal communities.

It will be another cold night, but with a few more clouds, it won’t be quite as cold as what we started off with earlier this morning.

It will be a bit breezy on the Cape Monday, otherwise we’re looking at mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday continues our gradual warm-up with the return of the 60s. Those 60s stick around for Wednesday.

Seasonable by Thursday with highs in the mid 50s for Veterans Day under partly cloudy skies.

For Friday and Saturday, it looks to be our next best chance for showers moving in later in the day Friday and lingering into Saturday.